State Lawmakers Ready For New Term With Capitol Swearing-In

January 3, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania House, Pennsylvania Legislature, Pennsylvania Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The newest class of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, their family members and supporters are headed to the state Capitol for swearing-in ceremonies that will kick off the Legislature’s two-year session.

Separate events in both chambers will be held on Tuesday, leaving both the House and Senate with substantial Republican majorities.

The House will consist of 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats, although one Democratic member who’s pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges but was re-elected says she plans to resign Tuesday.

The Senate’s margin is 34 Republicans and 16 Democrats.

The coming year is shaping up as a repeat of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s first two years, when tight finances and partisan disputes bogged down business and led to delays in passing annual state budgets. Wolf’s budget address is Feb. 7.

