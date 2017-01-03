HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Steelers Announce Details Of Playoff Pep Rally At Stage AE

January 3, 2017 2:08 PM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Excitement is building as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for a Wild Card showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field, but a special event for fans will be held on Friday.

According to the Steelers’ website, the team will host a pep rally at Stage AE from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As part of the event, Steelers legend Jerome Bettis will be on hand. Pittsburgh native and comedian Billy Gardell will also be there to get fans ready for the game.

Other fun things fans can expect are a Terrible Towel twirl, giveaways and photo opportunities.

The first 1,000 fans will also receive a free Antonio Brown gnome.

Admission to the event is free.

