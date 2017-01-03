Steelers Announce Details Of Playoff Pep Rally At Stage AE

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Excitement is building as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for a Wild Card showdown with the Miami Dolphins.
The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field, but a special event for fans will be held on Friday.
According to the Steelers’ website, the team will host a pep rally at Stage AE from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As part of the event, Steelers legend Jerome Bettis will be on hand. Pittsburgh native and comedian Billy Gardell will also be there to get fans ready for the game.
Other fun things fans can expect are a Terrible Towel twirl, giveaways and photo opportunities.
The first 1,000 fans will also receive a free Antonio Brown gnome.
Admission to the event is free.
