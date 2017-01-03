Utah Toddler Saved By Twin Brother After Being Pinned Under Dresser

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Utah toddler is being called a hero after saving his twin brother.
Two-year-olds Brodie and Brock were playing in their room last week and climbing on a dresser.
The IKEA dresser suddenly fell, which trapped Brock underneath.
After about two minutes, Brodie jumped into action and managed to push the dresser off his brother.
Neither of the boys were hurt.
Watch The Full Video:
Their parents posted the video to encourage others to make sure heavy furniture is bolted to the walls.
“It’s just not the first thing you think about to do with a dresser,” Kayli Shoff said. “It’s something you keep putting off and putting off and it never gets done.”
Just last year, Ikea recalled 29 million dressers and chests after three kids were killing in tip-over incidents since 2014.
According to CBS News, Ikea has since settled three wrongful death claims out of court for $50 million.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter