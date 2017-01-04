HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Ex-Corrections Officer Sentenced To Jail In Inmate Sex Assault Case

January 4, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Jail, Joshua Reber, Julie Grant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Allegheny County corrections officer was sentenced to jail Wednesday morning.

In October, Joshua Reber pleaded guilty to two counts of official oppression after being accused of sexually assaulting two female inmates. As part of the plea deal, two counts of institutional sexual assault were withdrawn.

Today, Reber was sentenced to six to 20 months in jail and two years of probation.

During a preliminary hearing, one of the victims testified that sexual acts led to more favorable inmate work assignments, which could mean more freedom and more benefits like access to coffee, tobacco products and even contraband and disposing of the contraband before shakedowns.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia