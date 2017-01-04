Ex-Corrections Officer Sentenced To Jail In Inmate Sex Assault Case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former Allegheny County corrections officer was sentenced to jail Wednesday morning.
In October, Joshua Reber pleaded guilty to two counts of official oppression after being accused of sexually assaulting two female inmates. As part of the plea deal, two counts of institutional sexual assault were withdrawn.
Today, Reber was sentenced to six to 20 months in jail and two years of probation.
During a preliminary hearing, one of the victims testified that sexual acts led to more favorable inmate work assignments, which could mean more freedom and more benefits like access to coffee, tobacco products and even contraband and disposing of the contraband before shakedowns.
