Group To Hand Out Free Marijuana On Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — If you’re heading to Washington for Inauguration Day you might catch the strong smell of marijuana.

That’s because a pro-marijuana group plans to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration by passing out free joints to attendees.

The DC Cannabis Coalition plans to hand out 4,200 of the joints.

According to WUSA, it all starts at 8:00 a.m. January 20th on the west side of Dupont Circle.

Then, marchers will walk to the National Mall where the real protest will begin.

The main message is its time to legalize cannabis at the federal level,” Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, a group of D.C. residents who introduced and helped get initiative 71 passed in the District told WUSA.

Eidinger told WUSA he’s worried, though, that all this progress will be lost with the Trump Administration, specifically, with Trump’s pick for attorney general: Jeff Sessions.

“We are looking at a guy who as recently as April said that they are going to enforce federal law on marijuana all over the country. He said marijuana is dangerous,” Eidinger said.

The great marijuana giveaway is apparently legal, as long as it’s done on D.C. land.

“We don’t want any money exchanged whatsoever, this is really a gift for people who come to Washington, D.C.,” he said.

There will 4,200 gifts, to be exact. Then, at 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech (420 is the internationally known code for weed), they’ll light up.

The smoking is the part that is illegal.