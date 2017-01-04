WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Kang Left Off South Korea’s WBC Team Amid DUI Allegations

January 4, 2017 11:10 PM
Filed Under: DUI, Jung-Ho Kang, Pittsburgh Pirates, South Korea, World Baseball Classic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has been left off South Korea’s roster for the World Baseball Classic while he remains subject to a criminal investigation into allegations that he fled the scene after crashing a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The decision by South Korea manager Kim In-sik came after police in capital Seoul sent the case to the prosecution with a recommendation that he should be indicted.

Kang hit 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 103 games in 2016, but his second season in the majors also included an incident in Chicago in June when a 23-year-old woman alleged she was assaulted by Kang at a hotel.

The woman’s name has not been released and Kang has not been charged.

