Kordell Stewart On Hines Ward Hall Of Fame Chances: ‘You Know It’s Coming’

January 4, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Hines Ward, Kordell Stewart, Le'Veon Bell, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Hines Ward may have been left off the final ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, but one former Steeler says don’t worry, he’ll eventually get in.

Former quarterback Kordell Stewart joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to talk about his former teammate and preview the current Steelers’ playoff picture.

On Ward’s Hall of Fame candidacy, Kordell said, “For his name to be in that category, that’s enough for me. At the end of the day, if his name is mentioned as one of the candidates to actually be in position to wear one of those yellow jackets, man, come on, there’s no reason to gripe. You know it’s coming at some point in time.”

Kordell also talked with the guys about the Steelers’ Super Bowl chances this year and what he likes about them.

“I said, ‘Once they start running Le’Veon Bell, is when I think the Pittsburgh way of football will come back to fruition.’ I think this Steelers team, honestly, with what they’ve been able to do so far, realistically, they can go as far as they allow themselves to go.”

Click the audio link below to hear more from Slash as he elaborates on the Steelers’ playoff chances and why he thinks they have just about as good of a shot as anyone.

