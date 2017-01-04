WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Macy’s To Close Stores, Cut Jobs Amid Weak Sales

January 4, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Valley Mall, Closures, Macy's, Shenango Valley Mall, Washington Crown Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Macy’s says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season.

The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

The retailer said Wednesday that sales at established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared to the same period last year. Macy’s Inc. pointed to changing consumer behavior and said it reflects challenges facing much of the retail industry.

The company said it plans to close by midyear the 68 stores that are part of 100 closings announced in August. It also plans to restructure parts of its business and sell some properties.

The moves are estimated to save $550 million annually.

Several Pittsburgh-area Macy’s stores are on the list.

They include: The Macy’s at the Washington Crown Center in Washington County, the Beaver Valley Mall location, the Shenango Valley Mall location and the Macy’s in Steubenville, Ohio.

Shares in Macy’s fell more than 8 percent in after-hours trading.

