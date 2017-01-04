HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Ex-Champ Paul Spadafora Due In Court On Stabbing Charges

January 4, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Domestic Violence, Kearns Avenue, Paul Spadafora

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora is due in court on charges he stabbed his brother during an argument then fought with officers who intervened in a family argument in Pittsburgh last month.

Police say the 41-year-old Spadafora stabbed his brother Dec. 21 and threatened police saying, “I’m gonna kill them.” Police say they used a stun gun on him after he tried to throw something at them.

Spadafora’s attorney declined immediate comment before a preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday afternoon. The hearing will determine whether Spadafora must stand trial on charges including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

Spadafora won the vacant International Boxing Federation lightweight belt in 1999 when he was 23, but had surrender the title after he was charged with shooting his then-girlfriend in 2003.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia