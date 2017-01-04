Ex-Champ Paul Spadafora Due In Court On Stabbing Charges

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora is due in court on charges he stabbed his brother during an argument then fought with officers who intervened in a family argument in Pittsburgh last month.
Police say the 41-year-old Spadafora stabbed his brother Dec. 21 and threatened police saying, “I’m gonna kill them.” Police say they used a stun gun on him after he tried to throw something at them.
Spadafora’s attorney declined immediate comment before a preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday afternoon. The hearing will determine whether Spadafora must stand trial on charges including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.
Spadafora won the vacant International Boxing Federation lightweight belt in 1999 when he was 23, but had surrender the title after he was charged with shooting his then-girlfriend in 2003.
