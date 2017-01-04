Pittsburgh Family Recovering After Plane Crashes In Africa

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Five members of a Pittsburgh family are recovering from broken ribs, cuts and contusions suffered in a small plane crash in Tanzania and hope to return home in the near future.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday that Gregg and Susie Perelman and their three adult daughters had been on a sightseeing trip in the Serengeti National Park region.
Their twin-propeller plane went down on Monday immediately after takeoff from a single-runway airstrip.
Gregg Perelman is founder of Walnut Capital Management. Susie Perelman founded a national linens rental company and a non-profit that helps victims of natural disasters.
The paper says Susie Perelman and their daughters escaped the burning wreckage, and Gregg Perelman pulled out the two unconscious pilots. The pilots were flown to receive medical care.
