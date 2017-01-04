WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Wildcard Game Preview | Matchup | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL

Pittsburgh Family Recovering After Plane Crashes In Africa

January 4, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Africa, Gregg Perelman, Plane Crash, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, Walnut Capital Management

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Five members of a Pittsburgh family are recovering from broken ribs, cuts and contusions suffered in a small plane crash in Tanzania and hope to return home in the near future.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday that Gregg and Susie Perelman and their three adult daughters had been on a sightseeing trip in the Serengeti National Park region.

Their twin-propeller plane went down on Monday immediately after takeoff from a single-runway airstrip.

Gregg Perelman is founder of Walnut Capital Management. Susie Perelman founded a national linens rental company and a non-profit that helps victims of natural disasters.

The paper says Susie Perelman and their daughters escaped the burning wreckage, and Gregg Perelman pulled out the two unconscious pilots. The pilots were flown to receive medical care.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia