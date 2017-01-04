HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Wildcard Game Preview | Matchup | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL

Pittsburgh Police Bureau Sending Officers To Washington DC For Inauguration Day

January 4, 2017 9:30 PM By Lynne Hayes-Freeland
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Inauguration Day, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Pittsburgh City Council, Pittsburgh Police, Washington DC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When President-elect Donald Trump gets sworn into office this month, representatives of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police will be on hand in Washington DC to help provide security for the inaugural events.

Most likely they’ll be helping out at the inaugural parade.

According to City Council, the expense will not be passed onto the city.

“There is no cost to Pittsburgh tax payers at all,” said Pittsburgh City Councilman Dan Gilman. “They will actually be deputized as federal marshals, and the federal government will cover all costs.”

That includes transportation, hotel accommodations, and even additional insurance required for working such a large scale event.

“You always go through who is liable? If something happens down there, is the City of Pittsburgh responsible? We’re not. Are we paying any of the bill, we are not,” Councilman Corey O’Connor said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Gillman weighed in on the concerns, too.

“It’s concerning to send officers to another city, under someone else’s command, into a situation that at least has the potential to be a hotbed of confrontation,” said Gilman.

Pittsburgh City Council says the move represents an opportunity for the city to contribute to a large event, and one day, we might find ourselves – like when the G20 Summit came to town – in need of having the favor returned.

O’Connor says it is like an investment.

“As you know, there has been talk about us hosting bigger events, hosting a convention, or a possible Super Bowl. We’re going to need other partners in other cities to help us as well,” O’Connor said.

More from Lynne Hayes-Freeland
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia