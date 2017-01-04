Police Find Body In Bethel Park Home Described As ‘Hoarding Situation’

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police called to a home in Bethel Park to check on the welfare of a woman found her son dead.
Officials were called to the home on Library Road Tuesday night to check on the woman.
Police say the home was cluttered and described it as a “hoarding situation.”
They say the woman was in need of some medical care, but her adult son was found dead inside.
Allegheny County Police are investigating, but don’t believe his death is suspicious.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.
