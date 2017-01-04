Rania’s Recipes: Comfort Foods

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious comfort food recipes!

Coq Au Vin

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 ounces thick sliced bacon, diced

1 (4-pound) chicken, cut into 10 pieces (I cut each breast in two pieces)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ pound carrots, cut diagonally in 1-inch pieces

1 large sweet onion, sliced

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1/4 cup Cognac

½ bottle (375 ml) Burgundy wine (or more to taste)

1 cup good chicken stock, preferably homemade

10 fresh thyme sprigs

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ pound frozen small whole onions

1 pound cremini mushrooms, stems removed and thickly sliced

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the bacon and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove the bacon to a plate with a slotted spoon.

Meanwhile, lay the chicken out on paper towels and pat dry. Liberally sprinkle the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. When the bacon is removed, brown the chicken pieces in batches in a single layer for about 5 minutes, turning to brown evenly. Remove the chicken to the plate with the bacon and continue to brown until all the chicken is done. Set aside.

Add the carrots, onions, salt and pepper to taste to the pan and cook over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are lightly browned. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the Cognac and put the bacon, chicken, and any juices that collected on the plate into the pot. Add the wine, chicken stock, and thyme and bring to a simmer. Cover the pot with a tight fitting lid and place in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until the chicken is just cooked through. Remove from the oven and place on top of the stove.

Mash 2 tablespoons of butter and the flour together and stir into the pot. Add the frozen onions. In a medium saute pan, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and cook the mushrooms over medium-low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, until browned. Add to the pot. Bring the Coq au Vin to a simmer and cook for another 10 minutes. Season to taste. Serve hot. Serves: 4

Arugula Salad with Dates and Almonds

6 ounce baby arugula

4 tablespoons organic olive oil

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 large oranges, peeled, cut crosswise into 1/3-inch thick rounds

15 dried dates, halved and pitted

Shaved Parmesan cheese

1 cup toasted salted almonds – coarsely chopped

Directions:

Toss the arugula with 2 tablespoons olive oil and lemon juice in a large bowl until well coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mound arugula in a large shallow platter. Top with orange rounds, dates and cheese shavings. Drizzle remaining olive oil over. Sprinkle salad with almonds and serve.

Serves: 6