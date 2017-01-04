Steelers Fan ‘Man On The Street’ Christmas Kindness Goes Viral

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s no bigger rivalry than the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

But it’s what one Steelers fan did off the field that is going viral.

Ernest Freeman says he had an extra ticket to the Steelers – Ravens game on Christmas Day.

He was going to sell the ticket, that was until he says he listened to Johnny Gill’s “Give Love On Christmas Day.”

There’s a line in the song about giving love to the “man on the street” and that gave Freeman an idea.

Instead of selling the ticket and making hundreds of dollars, he invited someone off the streets to his first Steelers game.

Freeman posted this photo on Facebook with Ricky aka Stretch as he’s known on the streets of Pittsburgh.

The 43-year-old man had never been to a Steelers game before despite living in Pittsburgh his entire life.

Ricky told Freeman that another person on the street would watch his backpack while he was at the game. He also told Freeman about how 12 of his friends had lost their lives to heroin this past year.

“I offered to buy him anything he wanted during the game and he never once asked for anything, nor did he accept any offers of food or money after the game. He told me the gift of being invited inside the stadium to watch the game was the best Christmas gift ever for him,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the look on Ricky’s face during the game as he looked around the stadium was something he’ll never forget.

“It reminded me of my own blessings. It also reminded me of what this day is all about in that the ability to give is a blessing in itself,” Freeman posted.