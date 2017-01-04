HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Texas Tech Upsets No. 7 West Virginia In OT, 77-76

January 4, 2017 12:35 AM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Texas Tech, West Virginia Mountaineers, West Virginia University, WVU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Anthony Livingston hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.6 seconds left in overtime to give Texas Tech a 77-76 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Jevon Carter missed a desperation 3 for the Mountaineers, who had won eight straight.

Nathan Adrian hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation for the Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) to tie the game at 67 and force overtime.

Zach Smith had 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (12-2, 1-1), who finished 7 of 13 from 3-point range and shot 25 of 49 overall.

Esa Ahmad had 13 points to lead the Mountaineers, who shot 28 of 59 from the field but was 7 of 21 from 3-point range.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

