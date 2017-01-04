HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Watch: Georgia Animal Shelter Makes Hilarious Pet Adoption Video

January 4, 2017 10:32 AM
FurKids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An animal shelter in Georgia is getting a lot of “pawsitive” attention for a recent commercial.

FurKids Animal Rescue & Shelters took a unique approach to the humorous commercial. Essentially, they took a cheesy used car dealership approach.

For example, “You like hungry cats? We’ve got some of the hungriest cats you’ve ever seen!”

Other highlights include a low-budget inflatable tube man impersonation and a nod to a certain ASPCA commercial you’re likely familiar with.

This particular organization is far away from Pittsburgh. So, check out our Furry Tails blog to see some cute pets that are up for adoption in our area!

