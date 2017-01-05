2 Guilty In Slaying That Left Female Jitney Driver Unrecognizable

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Two men have been convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of a western Pennsylvania jitney driver who suffered such grievous shotgun wounds to the face police couldn’t initially identify her.

An Allegheny County judge convicted 23-year-olds Timothy Brock, of Pittsburgh, and William McGraw, of McKeesport, on Thursday following non-jury trial. The murder charge, which pertains to any killing committed during another felony, carries a mandatory life prison term. They’ll be formally sentenced April 5.

Allegheny County homicide detectives say the men conspired to rob the jitney driven by 28-year-old Monica Proviano, of Wilkinsburg, in April 2013.

The men acknowledged robbing Proviano, but argued sawed-off shotgun accidentally fired.

Prosecutors say the gun’s trigger required too much pressure to fire accidentally but, even if it did, Proviano was killed during a felony robbery.

Proviano was working as a jitney driver to make extra money for school when she was gunned down. In 2013, the victim’s mother called the whole thing a waste.

“Jitney drivers don’t have money. A real jitney driver when they come out, they say if you don’t have change then we have to stop and ask a dollar,” said Terry Polk, Proviano’s mother. “If you are going to rob something, excuse me and don’t take this the wrong way, you might as well have went up in the bank. That was useless; not only did I lose a child but she’s going to lose a child. It’s just sad all around the board.”

