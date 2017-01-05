WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Dormont Homeowner Finds Man Shot To Death In Backyard

January 5, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Dormont, Espy Avenue

DORMONT (KDKA) — A body was found Thursday afternoon in Dormont.

A homeowner discovered the body in the 2700 block of Espy Avenue.

The victim was reportedly shot to death.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots Wednesday night, but it is not known if the two incidents are connected.

