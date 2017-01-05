Dormont Homeowner Finds Man Shot To Death In Backyard

DORMONT (KDKA) — A body was found Thursday afternoon in Dormont.
A homeowner discovered the body in the 2700 block of Espy Avenue.
A Dormont homeowner finds a man shot to death in the back yard. pic.twitter.com/zZqF963fS7
— Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) January 5, 2017
The victim was reportedly shot to death.
Neighbors say they heard gunshots Wednesday night, but it is not known if the two incidents are connected.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.