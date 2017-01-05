CBS Analyst Boomer Esiason Says Dolphins Are Heading Into A Hornets Nest On Sunday

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- NFL on CBS Analyst and former QB Boomer Esiason joined The Cook and Poni Show on Thursday to preview the Steelers/ Dolphins Wild Card game.

“I think they [Miami] are heading into a hornets nest,” Esiason said. “It’s very difficult to win on Heinz Field this time of year.”

Boomer says it will be a tough challenge for veteran backup QB Matt Moore who will start in place of injured Ryan Tannehill.

“If there is one guy this week to go on the road and get the upset I don’t see Matt Moore being that guy,” Esiason added. “I see Eli Manning more as that guy because he has done it before and lived that life.”

The Dolphins did beat the Steelers 30-15 in Miami earlier this season and he admits that, in the playoffs, anything can happen but this is a much better and healthier Steelers team the Dolphins will face this time.

Boomer agrees with the Vegas spread on this game and thinks this will be a 10 point win for the Steelers who he is picking to move on to the AFC Championship game where the New England Patriots will be waiting for them.

“I think they are on a collision course,” Esiason said. “I’m hoping for an AFC Championship between those two teams because I think it could be a 34-31 game and it would be fabulous to see two great quarterbacks going after each other.”

But first the Steelers can’t look past the Dolphins who they face Sunday at 1 pm at Heinz Field. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.

Listen to here to hear the full interview with Boomer as he breaks down this game and his thoughts on whether former Steleers Wide Receiver Hines Ward is Hall of Fame worthy.

