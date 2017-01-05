Evening Pep Rally Planned For Steelers Game Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are looking forward to Sunday’s playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, and no doubt, so are the fans.

The team has a way for you to celebrate that excitement.

Come Friday, the place to be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. is at Stage AE for the North Shore play off pep rally and it’s free.

Ryan Huzjak, the vice president of marketing and sales for the Steelers, says this rally will be like no others. It’s at night, it’s on the North Shore and it’s inside — all firsts.

“We are going to show highlights of the game against Baltimore. It will be hosted by Larry Richert and Randy Bowman. Jerome Bettis, Billy Gardel will also make an appearance. The steel drum band will be performing and there will be lots of music from a DJ,” he said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Let’s not forget the Terrible Towel twirl, autographs and prize giveaways.

“We are going to have the first 1,000 to enter into the free event get an Antonio Brown gnome,” Huzjak said.

One of the main attractions will be a large mural.

“We were able to get the actual game ball from the play of Antonio Brown that won the game against the Ravens. We created the great shot on a mural, so you can take a photo of the ball in front of the actual play,” Huzjak said.

Some are calling that play the “Immaculate Extension.”