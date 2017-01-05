HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Wildcard Game Preview | Matchup | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Funeral Set For Trooper Shot During Domestic Incident

January 5, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Altoona, Blair County Convention Center, Trooper Landon Weaver

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) – A funeral is set for a 23-year-old state trooper who was fatally shot last week while investigating a domestic incident in rural central Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people paid respects Wednesday at the visitation for Trooper Landon Weaver at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. The funeral will be held there Thursday morning, followed by burial at a cemetery in Martinsburg.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Robison shot and killed Weaver on Friday as the trooper was talking to him about alleged violations of a protective order.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby, and shot and killed him after they say he didn’t comply with orders and made threats.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

