LIU-Brooklyn Controls Robert Morris In 65-54 Victory

January 5, 2017 10:07 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, LIU Brooklyn, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Jerome Frink had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Nura Zanna added 12 points and 13 boards to lead LIU-Brooklyn past Robert Morris 65-54 on Thursday night.

Iverson Fleming scored 11 points and passed out five assists and Jashaun Agosto had 11 points for LIU-Brooklyn (9-7, 2-1 Northeast).

The Blackbirds led 33-28 at halftime then started the second half with a 7-0 run with a Zanna layup, a 3-pointer by Agosto and a layup by Fleming. With 11:18 remaining, Fleming made a 3 to make the score 47-33. LIU-Brooklyn led by double digits the rest of the way.

Aaron Tate’s dunk with 3:02 before intermission gave the Colonials their last lead of the game. The Blackbirds had a 43-20 edge on the glass and went 13 for 13 from the foul line.

Dachon Burke led Robert Morris (5-11, 1-2) with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals and Braden Burke had 10 points.

