Police: Man At Ohio Walmart Used Syringe To Squirt Semen On Women

MARIETTA, Ohio (KDKA) – Police say a West Virginia man repeatedly stalked women inside an Ohio Walmart and used a syringe to spray them with his semen.

CBS News reports Timothy Blake was charged Dec. 30 with pandering obscenity, sexual imposition and two counts of menace by stalking.

Officials in Marietta say they first received a report in November from a woman who said she was shopping at Walmart when she noticed a man she described as “’creepy,’ who seemed to be lingering around her,” according to an arrest affidavit.

She said the man walked close to her and she felt something wet on her back.

The woman “began to panic” and rushed to a bathroom where she discovered the substance was “sticky,” when she left the bathroom, she allegedly saw the man continuing to watch her. Police said surveillance video from the store showed the man squirting the woman.

In late December, police received a similar report from another woman.

When officers tracked Blake down, he first allegedly told police he had thrown egg yolks at the women, but when an officer told him they had tested the material, he allegedly admitted it was semen.

He then said he had used syringes to spray egg, spit or semen on women on a dozen occasions, according to the affidavit.

Blake was booked into jail without bond, pending his arraignment.