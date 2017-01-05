Tractor-Trailer Crashes, Closes Pennsylvania Turnpike Lanes

HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Wildcard Game Preview | Matchup | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
January 5, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Donegal, New Stanton

DONEGAL, Pa. (AP) – The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike have been closed between the Donegal and New Stanton exits after a tractor-trailer crash.

The driver has been flown to a hospital following the crash near mile marker 83 just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes is also being slowed intermittently as crews continue to clear the wreckage.

The westbound closure has caused traffic to back up for miles.

The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition were not immediately known.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

