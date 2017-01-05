Tractor-Trailer Crashes, Closes Pennsylvania Turnpike Lanes

DONEGAL, Pa. (AP) – The westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike have been closed between the Donegal and New Stanton exits after a tractor-trailer crash.
The driver has been flown to a hospital following the crash near mile marker 83 just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Traffic in the eastbound lanes is also being slowed intermittently as crews continue to clear the wreckage.
The westbound closure has caused traffic to back up for miles.
The cause of the crash and the driver’s condition were not immediately known.
