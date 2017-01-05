Watch: Man Lassos Calf On Tennessee Highway From Cop Car

HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Wildcard Game Preview | Matchup | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
January 5, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: Tennessee

PARIS, Tennessee (KDKA) — A Tennessee cowboy is wowing the world in a viral video that has racked up millions of views on Facebook.

The video, posted to Facebook, shows a man lassoing a runaway cow on a highway  in Paris.

It was posted by Monte Belew from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Hats off to my ole buddy David Bevill!!” he posted on Facebook. “We had a calf running down Hwy 79 and he came & helped us.. Bevill rode on the front of my car & roped the calf !!”

The Sheriff excitedly narrates the feat from behind the wheel.

“Hi folks, I’ve got David Bevill on the front of my control car and we got a calf found in the middle of the highway,” he explains. “We’ve been going down the middle of the highway and we’re going to try and rope him right here.”

He bursts out with joy when the rope lands on the mark.

“We just roped him!” he shouts. “We got him! We just stopped him! Tie him to the front of my car!”

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Dole says:
    January 5, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    Umm, any joe average could’ve walked up to the calf and placed the rope around its neck….

    Reply | Report comment |

