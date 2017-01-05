WATCH: Spool Of Wire Falls Off Truck, Rolls Down Route 40

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A giant spool of wire caused chaos on a highway in Fayette County Wednesday morning.
It fell off a truck on Route 40 around 9 a.m. and started rolling down the highway, heading east into Uniontown.
A KDKA viewer captured the whole incident on cell phone video.
It passes four cars, hits the guard rail, goes across two lanes, hits the median, and then looks like it’s going to stop, but it keeps on going and hits the guard rail again.
That’s when it finally came to a stop.
