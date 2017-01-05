HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Wildcard Game Preview | Matchup | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Snow, Cold Moves In

January 5, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thursday morning began with chilly temperatures and just a few flurries, but colder air is expected to move in throughout the day.

This deep chill will last through the weekend with morning temperatures in single digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

KDKA’s Ron Smiley says a decent amount of snow expected today, after about 2 p.m. for Pittsburgh, and into the overnight hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from noon to 3 a.m. Friday due to expected 3”-5” of snow for Westmoreland County and areas along and south of I-70.

Pittsburgh will be in the 1”-2” range for snowfall, but the largest snow totals will be down to the south.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia