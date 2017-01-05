Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Snow, Cold Moves In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thursday morning began with chilly temperatures and just a few flurries, but colder air is expected to move in throughout the day.
This deep chill will last through the weekend with morning temperatures in single digits Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
KDKA’s Ron Smiley says a decent amount of snow expected today, after about 2 p.m. for Pittsburgh, and into the overnight hours.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from noon to 3 a.m. Friday due to expected 3”-5” of snow for Westmoreland County and areas along and south of I-70.
Pittsburgh will be in the 1”-2” range for snowfall, but the largest snow totals will be down to the south.
