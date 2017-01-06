3-Year-Old Found Alone In Suburbs After Mom Dies Of Apparent Drug Overdose

GIBSONIA, Pa. (AP) – A 3-year-old boy has been found alone after his mother died of an apparent heroin overdose in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
Northern Regional Police and the Allegheny County medical examiner were continuing to investigate the death of 34-year-old Lauren Wilson.
She was found dead Wednesday afternoon in her Richland Township apartment. Police found evidence of drug use, but toxicology tests from an autopsy have yet to confirm how Wilson died.
Police Chief Robert Amann says the boy has been turned over to his grandparents. The chief says the boy appeared to be well-cared for.
Authorities have notified the district attorney’s office, which could prosecute the person who provided the drugs if that person can be identified.
