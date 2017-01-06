WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

‘Believe-O-Meter’: Steelers Fans Measure Their Faith As Team Enters Playoffs

January 6, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Football, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may not believe how confident Pittsburgh Steelers fans are as their team enters the postseason.

For the first time, KDKA-TV gave used the “Believe-O-Meter” to measure exactly how far they think the Steleers will go.

Their answers were nearly unanimous – not only are the Steelers going to make it the Super Bowl, they’re going to win.

“Oh yes, definitely,” said Gina Penman, who’s visiting from Califormia. “We need number 7.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Mike Jula of Economy Borough told KDKA-TV’s Ron Smiley the reason he believes in the Steelers.

“They’re playing the best football of anyone in the league right now.”

The Steelers’ road to the Super Bowl begins Sunday at Heinz Field against the Miami Dolphins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia