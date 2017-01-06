‘Believe-O-Meter’: Steelers Fans Measure Their Faith As Team Enters Playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may not believe how confident Pittsburgh Steelers fans are as their team enters the postseason.
For the first time, KDKA-TV gave used the “Believe-O-Meter” to measure exactly how far they think the Steleers will go.
Their answers were nearly unanimous – not only are the Steelers going to make it the Super Bowl, they’re going to win.
“Oh yes, definitely,” said Gina Penman, who’s visiting from Califormia. “We need number 7.”
Mike Jula of Economy Borough told KDKA-TV’s Ron Smiley the reason he believes in the Steelers.
“They’re playing the best football of anyone in the league right now.”
The Steelers’ road to the Super Bowl begins Sunday at Heinz Field against the Miami Dolphins.