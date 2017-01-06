Bitter Cold Moves Into Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brace yourself for a deep chill this weekend. Temperatures across the area will hover near 20° for highs through Sunday with morning lows falling to single digits through Monday. This deep chill is due to an arctic front that slid in from the northwest. The good news, if any, is that we will see winds fairly light through the weekend. This means the wind chill will be limited and close to temperatures.

For Friday expect a high barely hitting 20 degrees. Most of the day will be spent at or just below 15 degrees. Winds will be light and we should see some sunshine. Early morning travel was slowed mainly due to a couple of flurries falling and causing a few slick spots on roads.

The coldest air expected this weekend should arrive tonight and be around Western Pennsylvania on Saturday. The I-80 corridor could easily see temperatures falling to 0 on Saturday morning with highs struggling to get out of the teens. Winds will be out of the north and should be fairly light.

Snow showers will be possible on Sunday with some minor accumulation being possible. Temperatures will be only slightly more tolerable on Sunday than what we will see on Saturday. Sunday’s high once again will be near 20° with lows being in themed single-digits.

If you are not a fan of the cold weather we have some good news for you. Temperatures start to warm on Monday after another frigid start. Monday’s highs should near 30 degrees with 40s expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a chance for rain on Tuesday.