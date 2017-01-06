Police: Dormont Shooting Was Over Marijuana, Suspect Turns Himself In

DORMONT (KDKA) — Police have taken a suspect into custody one day after a shooting victim was found dead in the backyard of a home in Dormont.

According to Allegheny County Police, 23-year-old Timothy Bevan of Mount Oliver turned himself in Friday afternoon. A warrant had been issued for his arrest earlier in the day.

He is being charged with homicide.

The victim, 35-year-old Chaz Robinson, was found dead Thursday morning in the backyard of a home on Espy Avenue. The homeowner had opened the door to let her dog and found the body.

Investigators say Robinson was shot on Wednesday evening. Police responded to a report of shots fired that night at the intersection of LaSalle and Broadway Avenues. They found ballistic evidence at that time, but no victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident Wednesday night began as an alleged drug deal. Police say a witness to the shooting, who is not being identified, told investigators they had gone to sell Robinson marijuana.

However, according to the criminal complaint, Robinson pulled out a gun, demanded his money back after paying for the drugs and threatened the witness if they didn’t call their main supplier to bring more marijuana.

The criminal complaint reports that the witness texted the alleged supplier, identified by police as Tim, and made arrangements for him to meet them with more marijuana.

The witness told police, according to the criminal complaint, that during the meeting, Robinson allegedly grabbed the bag of pot and ran away. Both ran after him.

The criminal complaint reports that the witness told investigators that both the alleged supplier and Robinson had guns.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness told police they saw “Tim firing a gun at Robinson” while the men were running on LaSalle Avenue.

Authorities say Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and the other to the buttocks. In the backyard where his body was found, the criminal complaint reports the gate was damaged “as if someone ran through the gate to get in the rear yard.”

Police also found shell casings, a gun and the plastic bag of marijuana.

Bevan is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail while he awaits arraignment.