Former Pa. Politician To Stand Trial For Allegedly Molesting 103-Year-Old

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) – A former local and county politician must stand trial on charges he repeatedly molested a 103-year-old woman at an eastern Pennsylvania nursing home last month.
Seventy-five-year-old William Spingler and his attorney didn’t comment after waiving a preliminary hearing Thursday on three counts of indecent assault on a person with a mental disability.
Workers at the Wayne Nursing Home told police they saw Spingler molest the woman three times last month. They called police on Dec. 19 after a worker allegedly saw Spingler touching the woman’s chest area.
Spingler, a Democrat who now lives in Paoli, was first elected a Radnor Township commissioner in 1969. He later served eight years as a Delaware County commissioner.
Spingler is also a real estate agent and has been involved in several major Delaware County developments.
