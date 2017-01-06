WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Former Pa. Politician To Stand Trial For Allegedly Molesting 103-Year-Old

January 6, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Newtown Square, William Spingler

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) – A former local and county politician must stand trial on charges he repeatedly molested a 103-year-old woman at an eastern Pennsylvania nursing home last month.

Seventy-five-year-old William Spingler and his attorney didn’t comment after waiving a preliminary hearing Thursday on three counts of indecent assault on a person with a mental disability.

Workers at the Wayne Nursing Home told police they saw Spingler molest the woman three times last month. They called police on Dec. 19 after a worker allegedly saw Spingler touching the woman’s chest area.

Spingler, a Democrat who now lives in Paoli, was first elected a Radnor Township commissioner in 1969. He later served eight years as a Delaware County commissioner.

Spingler is also a real estate agent and has been involved in several major Delaware County developments.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

