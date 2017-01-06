KDKA / Dollar Energy Fund Warmathon 2017

The 9th annual NewsRadio 1020 KDKA Warmathon to benefit the Dollar Energy Fund takes place January 26th and 27th at KDKA Radio studios in Green Tree and the Ice house in Market Square.

The KDKA Morning News and Marty Griffin Will be broadcasting live both days in Market Square.

Since 2009, the Warmathon to benefit Dollar Energy Fund raised enough to help 7,685 additional families in our area! Your support of Dollar Energy Fund’s ninth annual Warmathon on January 26 and 27 will help even more families maintain or restore basic utility service this winter.

Over the past 8 years WARMATHON has raised more than $2.6 million to ensure that our neighbors do not have to face a winter without safe utility service.

The Warmathon is a two day radio/telethon from which all proceeds benefit local families in need. Donations in support of the Warmathon are currently being accepted to make sure families and seniors in our area don’t have to face the winter without utility service.

Your support helps families stay warm this winter.

Donate online – click here.

To donate, you can call 1-888-745-1020. Volunteers will be answering calls and taking donations from 5 a.m. to 11PM. on Thursday and 5 a.m.to 1PM on Friday.

Or you can mail a check to:

Warmathon

P.O. Box WARM

Pittsburgh, PA 15230