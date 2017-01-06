WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls To Increase On Sunday

January 6, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania Turnpike

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – It will soon cost more to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A 6 percent increase takes effect Sunday for cash and E-ZPass motorists along the 550-mile highway.

The turnpike commission says the money will help fund projects to rebuild and widen the turnpike as well as support Pennsylvania’s public transportation needs.

The commission says it generated $1 billion in annual toll revenue from more than 198 million vehicles a year during the 2016 fiscal year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

