Police Investigate Shooting Incident In Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after two people showed up at UPMC East hospital in Monroeville with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

So far, it’s unknown how they were wounded, but investigators spent much of the late afternoon and evening hours processing two crime scenes near the Monroeville Mall.

The incident reportedly started in the mall parking lot and ended up in the parking lot of the nearby Goodyear tire business.

Police cordoned off a section of the mall parking lot near Macy’s as they gathered evidence and shell casings.

A mall spokesperson says the facility was never put on lockdown and no gates were lowered.

The victims’ names and conditions have not been released.

