WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Police Investigate Shooting Incident In Monroeville

January 6, 2017 6:36 PM By Bob Allen
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bob Allen, Goodyear, Monroeville, Monroeville Mall, UPMC East

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after two people showed up at UPMC East hospital in Monroeville with gunshot wounds Friday afternoon.

So far, it’s unknown how they were wounded, but investigators spent much of the late afternoon and evening hours processing two crime scenes near the Monroeville Mall.

The incident reportedly started in the mall parking lot and ended up in the parking lot of the nearby Goodyear tire business.

Police cordoned off a section of the mall parking lot near Macy’s as they gathered evidence and shell casings.

A mall spokesperson says the facility was never put on lockdown and no gates were lowered.

The victims’ names and conditions have not been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Bob Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia