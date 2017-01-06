Police: Troy Hill Man Runs Man Over After New Year’s Day Fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a Troy Hill man accused of running another man over with his SUV on New Year’s Day.
According to a criminal complaint, Shane Grimm, 28 intentionally ran Archie Kimble over.
Kimble was walking down Heckleman Street with friends when an SUV revved its engine and drove forward, striking Kimble and tossing him onto the hood and windshield, according to a witness.
As friends tried to help Kimble, the SUV came back and appeared to try and strike again. One of Kimble’s friends told police she recognized Grimm behind the wheel and called out his name as he sped toward them.
He swerved and drove away, according to the complaint. Kimble was taken to Allegheny General Hospital with a brain bleed.
Another witness told officers he overhead Grimm and Kimble get into a fight at a bar earlier in the evening. Grimm was reportedly overhead shout “I’m going to hit them with my car.”
Police have not been able to find Grimm. He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and one count each of aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving person injury and reckless driving.