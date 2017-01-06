WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Primanti Bros. Institutes Fish Ban For Steelers-Dolphins Playoff Weekend

January 6, 2017 12:20 AM
Filed Under: Fish, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Primanti Bros.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking to grab a fish sandwich over the weekend, don’t go to Primanti’s.

The Pittsburgh staple is instituting a ban on fish sandwiches because the Steelers are playing the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s playoff game at Heinz Field.

Primanti Bros. tweeted about the fish ban on Thursday, using the hashtag #NoFishFriday.

The ban begins Friday and it will continue throughout the weekend.

Now, you may be saying yourself, well, dolphins are mammals, not fish.

Well, Primanti’s knows that, telling one of their Twitter commenters, “We know. We know. Just having some fun! #HereWeGo”

