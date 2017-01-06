WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Report: 3 Kids Watched Movie As Parents Lay Dead Outside SUV

January 6, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say there were no signs of trauma or foul play on the bodies of a couple found dead outside their SUV parked on the side of Interstate 4 with three young children watching a movie inside.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that 32-year-old Daniel Kelsey tested “presumptive positive” for drugs, and had a “presence of weed” in his urine. He says toxicology reports may find other substances on Kelsey and his 30-year-old wife Heather Kelsey.

It’s unclear how they wound up stopping along the interstate.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper found the boys in their car seats early on New Year’s Eve. Spokeswoman Kim Montes says the SUV couldn’t have been there more than 30 minutes because a trooper was patrolling the area.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

