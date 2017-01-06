WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Report: Drunken Pa. Woman Launches SUV Into River, Keeps Drinking

January 6, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: York County, York Haven

YORK HAVEN (KDKA) — A partying Pennsylvania woman went to great lengths to try and escape police in York County.

The York Daily Record reports officers were called to a boat launch in York Haven on Monday, seeking to arrest a woman for fleeing from them. Before they could catch up with her, she stepped on the gas, plunging her Subaru Outback into the Susquehanna River.

Officers apparently tried to communicate with the woman, but she wasn’t interested, and kept drinking beer instead.

Police contacted firefighters, who used a boat to reach the woman and bring her back on dry land.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The bizarre pursuit began earlier that day, when Northeastern Regional Police saw the SUV blow through a stop sign. The driver failed to yield to police and officers believed the woman was attempting to elude the authorities.

Police traced the Subaru’s plates to a York Haven home and were on their way there when the vehicle was spotted.

Officers blocked the woman into the boat launch area and tried to reason with her when she decided to catapult the vehicle into the water.

She was eventually taken to York Hospital. Police continue to investigate.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia