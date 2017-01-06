Report: Drunken Pa. Woman Launches SUV Into River, Keeps Drinking

YORK HAVEN (KDKA) — A partying Pennsylvania woman went to great lengths to try and escape police in York County.
The York Daily Record reports officers were called to a boat launch in York Haven on Monday, seeking to arrest a woman for fleeing from them. Before they could catch up with her, she stepped on the gas, plunging her Subaru Outback into the Susquehanna River.
Officers apparently tried to communicate with the woman, but she wasn’t interested, and kept drinking beer instead.
Police contacted firefighters, who used a boat to reach the woman and bring her back on dry land.
The bizarre pursuit began earlier that day, when Northeastern Regional Police saw the SUV blow through a stop sign. The driver failed to yield to police and officers believed the woman was attempting to elude the authorities.
Police traced the Subaru’s plates to a York Haven home and were on their way there when the vehicle was spotted.
Officers blocked the woman into the boat launch area and tried to reason with her when she decided to catapult the vehicle into the water.
She was eventually taken to York Hospital. Police continue to investigate.