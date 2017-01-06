WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report Says Putin Ordered Influence On US Election, Had Clear Preference For Trump

January 6, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new declassified report says Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered” an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election.

The newly declassified report on Russian hacking during the U.S. election says the Russian government developed a “clear preference for President-elect Donald Trump.”

The report says the goal of Moscow’s meddling was to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency.

U.S. intelligence officials released the 25-page public version of the report Friday, after they briefed President-elect Donald Trump and top lawmakers on Capitol Hill from a longer, classified version.

The report says Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election represent the most recent expression of Moscow’s long-standing desire to undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic order. It says the scope of Russia’s activities was significantly larger compared with previous operations.

After his briefing, Trump stopped short of embracing the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the presidential campaign, saying only that any hacking attempts had “absolutely no effect” on the outcome of the election.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

