WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Snow Creates Traffic Tie-Ups In Western Pennsylvania

January 6, 2017 6:46 AM By Brenda Waters
Filed Under: Allegheny River Boulevard, Brenda Waters, Mobile Weather Lab, Washington Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snow moved through Western Pennsylvania Thursday night into Friday morning, road conditions became tricky.

Around 5 a.m. Friday morning two cars collided on Allegheny River Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.

Police said an icy patch was to blame for the collision.

No one was injured but one person was taken into police custody.

The road trouble first started during rush hour Thursday. Traffic was bumper to bumper on I-79 South.

A rear-end collision made matters even worse. Witnesses said the crash happened in the blink of an eye.

“Everyone in front of me stopped, and I stopped, and I could see her coming and she wasn’t going to stop, so I just braced for impact,” one motorist said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Brenda Waters is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab.

 

More from Brenda Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia