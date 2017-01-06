Snow Creates Traffic Tie-Ups In Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snow moved through Western Pennsylvania Thursday night into Friday morning, road conditions became tricky.
Around 5 a.m. Friday morning two cars collided on Allegheny River Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.
Police said an icy patch was to blame for the collision.
No one was injured but one person was taken into police custody.
The road trouble first started during rush hour Thursday. Traffic was bumper to bumper on I-79 South.
A rear-end collision made matters even worse. Witnesses said the crash happened in the blink of an eye.
“Everyone in front of me stopped, and I stopped, and I could see her coming and she wasn’t going to stop, so I just braced for impact,” one motorist said.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Brenda Waters is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab.