Yahoo Apologizes For Tweet About Trump That Included A Racial Slur

January 6, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Yahoo

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter and some people enjoyed poking fun at the unfortunate error.

