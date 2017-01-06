Yahoo Apologizes For Tweet About Trump That Included A Racial Slur

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Yahoo Finance says it accidentally tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error. A company spokeswoman referred to the statement when asked for further comment.

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter and some people enjoyed poking fun at the unfortunate error.

“Why did you leave your last job?” -I had a typo in a tweet. “Mistakes happen!” -I worked for Yahoo Finance. “Thanks for coming in. Bye” — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) January 6, 2017

Yahoo Finance trying to delete that tweet. pic.twitter.com/jACHpval9R — C.Gary didn’t fumble (@Cane303) January 6, 2017

buzzfeed employees figuring out how they’re gonna approach the Yahoo finance tweet story like pic.twitter.com/ELzj9NyTUq — yahya (@sidowyahya) January 6, 2017

