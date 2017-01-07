Man Caught Stealing Copper From Homewood Home

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police arrested a man who was caught stealing copper from a Homewood residence Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. at a home in the 7200-block of Mt. Vernon Street.
Police were sent to the home for a report of a burglary in progress.
According to police, 31-year-old Kenya Venson, of Wilkinsburg, was found inside the home. Police say it appeared Venson was stealing copper, as freshly cut copper pipes were found in the home.
Venson was arrested and sent to Allegheny County Jail. He is being charged with burglary.
