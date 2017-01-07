WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Man Caught Stealing Copper From Homewood Home

January 7, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Copper Pipes, Homewood, Kenya Vernon

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police arrested a man who was caught stealing copper from a Homewood residence Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at a home in the 7200-block of Mt. Vernon Street.

Police were sent to the home for a report of a burglary in progress.

According to police, 31-year-old Kenya Venson, of Wilkinsburg, was found inside the home. Police say it appeared Venson was stealing copper, as freshly cut copper pipes were found in the home.

Venson was arrested and sent to Allegheny County Jail. He is being charged with burglary.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia