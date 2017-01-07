WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Report: Newspaper Receives Apparent Fake Obituary For 21-Year-Old Wanted By Police

January 7, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Anastasia Kline, Beaver County Times, Obituary, South Strabane Police

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — A local newspaper received an apparently fake obituary Wednesday for a 21-year-old woman who is wanted by police for theft-related charges.

The Beaver County Times reports that an obituary for 21-year-old Anastasia Kline was submitted to The Times via email Wednesday night. The obituary, which was sent from an email address containing Kline’s full name, claimed she died “unexpectedly” on Tuesday afternoon.

The obituary included Kline’s grandmother’s phone number for contact information, and when The Times reached out, her grandmother said Kline was not dead. The Times also reached out to local coroner’s and medical examiner’s offices and were unable to verify Kline’s death.

According to The Times, Kline is facing charges for forgery, bad checks and theft, and she is wanted by both Chippewa Township and South Strabane police.

Anyone with information on Kline’s whereabouts should contact South Strabane Township police at (724) 225-8111.

