Fans Flock To Pittsburgh For Steelers Game, Boosting Local Economy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs and fans from all over the country are here this weekend to support their beloved team.

“Born and raised in Chicago but I love the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Charles Stanbeck said.

“I’m from Page, Arizona, mom is from Towanda, Pennsylvania,” Mike Demagone said.

A home playoff game is always a big boost for the local economy, and visiting fans come here prepared to spend.

“By the time you fly, you get your tickets, your hotel, now were going down to the Strip District do some shopping,” Henry Ferreira said.

“We’ll stimulate the economy today, yes,” Lisa Williams said.

“Of course we’re going to spend, don’t tell my wife, we’ll spend plenty of money,” Keith Coburn said.

The last playoff game pumped about $21 million into the local economy, and this game could bring even more.

“It’s going to be the restaurants and the hotels that are packed, it’s going to be the bars, beer distributors and grocery stores, transportation companies,” Tom Loftus with Welcome Pittsburgh said.

Saturday out of town fans, including those from Miami, enjoyed some Pittsburgh hospitality. Things wont be so hospitable Sunday at Heinz Field. Game time temperatures are expect to hit 10 degrees with a -4 wind chill.

Ken King from Memphis is looking forward to watching the game in the deep freeze.

“This is the kind of atmosphere I want, I’m tired of watching it on TV so let me get in it,” he said.

Henry and Jana Ferreira say the temperature was 64 degrees when they left California.

“We better win because I’m freezing my California butt off,” Jana joked.

But no matter how cold it may be — fans will be prepared — and all they’ll need is a win.