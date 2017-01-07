Furry Tails: Caroline & Minerva Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Caroline

Animal Friends

Caroline is a princess without a castle! This lovely lady prefers only the finest of things and would love to be the center of attention in a loving home. Can you give her one?

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Caroline is a sassy kitty who knows what she wants. She was found as a stray and came to Animal Friends via a kind soul who wanted to help but couldn’t keep her. This princess loves being the center of attention. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home so that she can get all of the love and attention for herself! If she’s in the mood to play, she prefers strands of the finest string. Caroline is a unique and beautiful cat who is waiting impatiently to go home with someone that will love her and give her the attention she deserves. Please come and meet her today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Minerva

Western Pa. Humane Society/Animal Rescue League

This sweet kitty would love to be sorted into the perfect house! And it doesn’t have to be Hogwarts! (See what I did there, Harry Potter fans!) Minerva just wants a warm place to sleep and someone to rub her ears every now and then!

Western Pa. Humane Society Pet Profile:

This 5-year-old gal just melts into your hand as you rub her ears! She has lived with dogs and cats before, so she might be a good fit if you already have furry companions in your home. We just love the little white spot on her chin and her perfectly white whiskers

To find out more about how to adopt Minerva, visit this link!

Click the links to learn more about pet adoption at Western Pa. Humane Society and the Animal Rescue League!

