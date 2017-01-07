WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Injury Report | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Furry Tails: Caroline & Minerva Are Waiting For Forever Homes

January 7, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Adoptable Pets, Adoption, Animal Friends, Animal Rescue League, Furry Tails, Pet Adoption, Pets, Western Pa. Humane Society

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________

Caroline

Animal Friends

Caroline is a princess without a castle! This lovely lady prefers only the finest of things and would love to be the center of attention in a loving home. Can you give her one?

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Caroline is a sassy kitty who knows what she wants. She was found as a stray and came to Animal Friends via a kind soul who wanted to help but couldn’t keep her. This princess loves being the center of attention. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home so that she can get all of the love and attention for herself! If she’s in the mood to play, she prefers strands of the finest string. Caroline is a unique and beautiful cat who is waiting impatiently to go home with someone that will love her and give her the attention she deserves. Please come and meet her today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________

Minerva

Western Pa. Humane Society/Animal Rescue League

This sweet kitty would love to be sorted into the perfect house! And it doesn’t have to be Hogwarts! (See what I did there, Harry Potter fans!) Minerva just wants a warm place to sleep and someone to rub her ears every now and then!

(Source: Western Pa. Humane Society/Animal Rescue League)

(Source: Western Pa. Humane Society/Animal Rescue League)

Western Pa. Humane Society Pet Profile:
This 5-year-old gal just melts into your hand as you rub her ears! She has lived with dogs and cats before, so she might be a good fit if you already have furry companions in your home. We just love the little white spot on her chin and her perfectly white whiskers


Click the links to learn more about pet adoption at Western Pa. Humane Society and the Animal Rescue League!
_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia