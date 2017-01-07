WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
La Salle Holds Off Duquesne 88-81

January 7, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, college sports, Duquesne, La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jordan Price scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Pookie Powell added 16 points and five assists, and La Salle made 20 second-half free throws to beat Duquesne 88-81 on Saturday night to win its second straight.

B.J. Johnson also scored 18, Isiah Deas scored 11, and Demetrius Henry had 10 with 10 rebounds for the Explorers (8-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10), who made 24 of 25 free throws (96 percent).

Tied at 36 at halftime, Tony Washington dunked, Price hit a 3 and LaSalle pulled ahead 53-46 early in the second half after two lead changes, then led 71-59 after Price’s 3-pointer with 7:05 left.

Duquesne closed to 71-68 on Emile Blackman’s 3, but La Salle pulled away 78-71 after Cleon Roberts’ two free throws, then sealed it by making six free throws in the final 51 seconds.

Emile Blackman and Rene Castro scored 18 apiece for the Dukes (8-8, 1-2).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

