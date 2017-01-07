WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Late Night Tailgating: Pea & Ricotta Crostini Topped With Grilled Steak

January 7, 2017 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Chef Anthony Marino, Late Night Tailgating, Pea & Ricotta Crostini, Recipes

Your friends and family will love this delicious recipe at your next tailgating party!

This week on “Steelers Late Night,” we’re cooking up Pea & Ricotta Crostini!

STEELERS LATE NIGHT “Late Night Tailgating Recipes”: Pea & Ricotta Crostini

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 New York strip steak – 8 oz.
  • 1 package frozen peas
  • 1 small container ricotta cheese
  • 1 banquette sliced crosswise
  • 1 clove garlic shopped
  • 1 lemon juiced
  • 8 mint leaves chiffonade

PREPARATION:

1. Grill steak until a perfect medium temperature chill before slicing.

2. Next mix ricotta and half of the peas together creating the bright green purée.

3. Add half of lemon juice to mixture along with mint and season with same and pepper.

4. Brush olive oil on baquettes and chop garlic. Heat slightly in 400 degree oven 4 minutes.

5. When bread is still warm, smear on ricotta mixture and add extra peas top with a generous slice of steak. Serve immediately.

For more information, visit: http://www.donsappliances.com/

Don’t forget to tune into “Steelers Late Night” each Saturday after the 11 p.m. News on KDKA-TV for more recipes!

