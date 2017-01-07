Man Dies Trying To Jump On Moving Train In Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Officials say a man who was rushing to catch a subway train in Philadelphia died after trying to jump onto the moving train.
SEPTA Assistant General Manager Fran Kelly tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the doors closed before the man could make it aboard early Saturday at the Olney Transportation Center. He says the man then tried getting on the train by jumping from the platform onto the section between two cars. The man fell and landed on the tracks.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The victim wasn’t discovered until the next train came and ran over his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police and officials with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority did not immediately know his identity.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)