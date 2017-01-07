Magazine Names Pittsburgh Top Travel Destination For 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Only two U.S. cities made it onto the Harper’s Bazaar’s list of 2017 travel destinations, and Pittsburgh is one of them.
Pittsburgh ranked number 4 on the magazine’s “17 Best Places To Travel In 2017” list, coming in behind New Zealand, Canada and Finland.
The magazine highlighted the city’s arts and culture scene and food scene, as well as Shadyside’s shops and boutiques. The Hotel Monaco and the Ace Hotel were mentioned as some of the best places to stay.
As for when visitors should come check out Pittsburgh? The article’s author says warmer months would give visitors a chance to check out some of the city’s rooftop bars, but pretty much any time of year is perfect for a long weekend trip — except maybe during our “brutal” winters.
The Harper’s Bazaar named Pittsburgh “America’s Most Underrated City” back in August, so it’s no surprise they included it on their list.
The only other U.S. destination that made their list was Asheville, North Carolina, which came in at number 17.
